'I'm not here to rebuild': Raiders stars are on a grand final mission

Jordan Rapana's tone changes at the mere mention of a Canberra Raiders rebuild.
The Raiders fullback was in a jovial mood ahead of Canberra's NRL season opener in Newcastle on Thursday night - but it was as if he'd flicked a switch when he heard the R-word, because that's not what he's here for.
"Obviously we've got a lot of youngsters, but I'm not about rebuilding. We can still win a comp with the players we've got," Rapana said.
"I'm not here to rebuild, we all have the mentality to win a comp. I know a lot of people have written us off and that's fine. That's how we like it, we will fly under the radar."
Raiders prop Joe Tapine - who will step in as captain to start the season with Elliott Whitehead sidelined by injury - admits the campaign is "going to be a bit tougher than usual", however he is relishing the opportunity to prove people wrong.
Tapine won't sit here and talk about premiership windows - but the 29-year-old says you can write off the Raiders at your peril, adamant they have nothing to lose in a bid to back up consecutive finals appearances.
Much of the round one discussion has centred on Ethan Strange winning the race to Canberra's No.6 jersey with one NRL game to his name while teenage fullback Chevy Stewart is knocking on the door of the top grade.
But Tapine says there is still enough experience - and "ridiculous" forward depth - in Canberra's ranks to challenge for a premiership this year.
"Hundred per cent, we've got so much experience. It's because we've got a lot of young boys in the spine area which is usually where you want senior boys," Tapine said.
"But it's pretty exciting times as well. It's going to be a bit tougher than usual, a bit rough, but to get better as a club we've got to start somewhere.
"A lot of people are writing us off anyway. It all starts with working hard. Work hard and the results will take care of themselves.
"We've got that want to do it. There's a lot of doubters out there too, with the young squad we've got, but that just fuels the fire. We want to prove everyone wrong. I've been like that since I was young. If someone says I can't make it, I want to make it even more. That's a big part of this team.
"When no one expects you to do anything, you've got nothing to lose. There's less pressure for some of the young boys."
Tapine says a new-look spine puts the onus on Canberra's front row - led by the New Zealand international and Josh Papalii - to lead from the front against an imposing Newcastle pack including Leo Thompson and the Saifiti twins.
"We're taking that role on as well, me and 'Papa' are willing to put our hand up and be a bit more gritty than usual to let them have a bit of an easier transition," Tapine said.
"Me and 'Paps' play like that anyway so it's no different thing."
