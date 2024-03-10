Struggling with demand, charity calls for donations

The cost-of-living crisis has left one local charity struggling to keep up with demand for help.
Roundabout Canberra has put out a plea for donations of pre-loved baby and kids essentials.
They are especially looking for children's clothing in sizes 5 to 16, single bed linen, prams, capsules and newborn car seats for kids under the age of eight, as well as cots, bassinets and baby baths.
The charity aims to help children get a safe start in life by providing families in need with baby and kids items.
So far this year it has helped 730 children, with requests continuing to pour in.
Operations and community engagement co-ordinator Melissa Waring has attributed the very high demand for help this year to cost-of-living pressures.
"We're hearing time and time again that families are having to make difficult choices about whether to pay for food, petrol, accommodation or to buy essentials for their children," she said.
Founder and chief executive Hannah Andrevski said this year, the charity has also seen an increase of single mothers fleeing domestic violence.
"We want these families to experience the generosity of the Canberra community and to feel that someone cares for them during these challenging times," she said.
Volunteer Joe Schembri, who builds and repairs donated items like change tables and bassinets, said mums escaping domestic violence often left with nothing.
"They might have two or three kids in tow, and they've got to start again basically," he said.
"This is where they come."
The organisation has worked with more than 140 social services and community organisations this year, through which it distributes donations to families in need.
Karen Schembri has been volunteering for the charity with her husband Joe since its early days.
Mrs Schembri said she always planned on volunteering after retirement. She and her husband initially decided on the charity because it was close to home in its previous location.
But she knew it was the right place for her to volunteer after hearing how Roundabout was able to support a young pregnant girl who had been deserted by her family.
"Roundabout consists of so many aspects and the small amount that I contribute, it makes such a big difference in people's lives. And I think that's what brings me back time and time again," she said.
The charity distributes up to 30 orders a day.
Ms Waring said the Canberra community is "incredibly generous" with donations.
"If we need something and we do the call up, people answer our call, which I find pretty amazing," she said.
Donations can be brought to Roundabout Canberra's warehouse at 80 Beaurepaire Cres, Holt on weekdays (except Tuesdays) from 10am to 1pm, or Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm.
Clothing and linen donations can also be dropped off at Club Kalina, which is accepting donations for the charity.
They are located at 2/167 Soward Way, Greenway and open for donations from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
