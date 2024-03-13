'One little stuff-up and you might be back in Cup': Hopoate's best to come

Albert Hopoate reckons "one little stuff-up" could cost him an NRL jersey and send him hurtling back to Canberra's NSW Cup team.
But that could bring out the best in the Raiders winger as he returns to his preferred position for a clash with the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Hopoate started the season at centre but the return of Seb Kris sees the 23-year-old shift to the wing at the expense of Nick Cotric.
Former NSW and Australian flyer Cotric is the odd man out this week as Raiders coach Ricky Stuart tries to jam his best outside backs into so few positions.
Hopoate and Xavier Savage are on the edges while Jordan Rapana has shifted from wing to fullback. Now take a second to imagine the competition for spots if teenage sensation Chevy Stewart is to get a chance at fullback.
Hopoate scored eight tries in 20 appearances last year and hopes more time in the saddle will allow him to thrive at NRL level.
"For now I'd still rather [play on the] wing. I'm still learning, still getting used to NRL standards and the NRL level. I would like to end up at fullback or centre at some stage, but just for now, wing is pretty good," Hopoate said.
"You've got to do your job with every opportunity you get, because one little stuff-up and you might be back in Cup.
"You want to be the best you can be and keep learning so you're keeping that jersey every week.
"We have good outside backs, good depth and young players coming through. It's a healthy competition, it brings the best out of all of us."
As for when he'll be ready to make the move off the wing?
"That's for the big man upstairs," Hopoate grinned with a nod to Stuart's office.
For now Stuart is investing in Rapana at fullback with Matt Timoko and Kris - a pair of New Zealand internationals - his first-choice centre pairing.
Eighteen-year-old Stewart is nipping at Rapana's heels after an opening-round blinder in a NSW Cup win over Newcastle.
Stewart looms as the heir to Canberra's No.1 jersey with 34-year-old Rapana off-contract at the end of the season, and competition for wing spots would become even tighter if the rookie is drafted into the top grade this year.
Hopoate is desperate to add more strings to his bow by becoming equally adept at wing, fullback and centre in a bid to hold onto his NRL jersey.
Which is why you might find him following Rapana through the corridors and cafes of Braddon.
"Whenever I have a question or anything, I'm always asking him. I'm always trying to pick his brain," Hopoate said.
"In the video room, I'm always sitting next to him just so if I have any questions, I get to ask him. You'd be stupid not to pick a player like that and not learn off him. He's 34 this year and he's still playing his best footy so that's something I admire with him.
"The way he competes, he has a never die attitude. He is always pushing, always putting his best foot forward at training and in every game. That's something I love and I'm trying to take it with me.
"Fullback is more communicating and being in the right spot at the right time, and the game fitness is a whole different level at fullback. Those are probably the main things [I need to learn].
"At centre, it's just reading in defence and knowing when to jam or when to hold. I'm still in the process of learning that. I've got Matt Timoko and Seb Kris here to learn off."
