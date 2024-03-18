Why this Wallabies legend feels the Lions tour can make rugby great again

Wallabies legend, and current Rugby Australia president, Joe Roff has declared the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour will play a key role in reversing the sport's fortunes.
The tour has long been viewed as a money spinner for the cash-strapped game, with the governing body taking out an $80 million loan last year.
The importance of the series, however, has taken on even greater importance in the past 12 months after the disastrous Eddie Jones tenure at the Wallabies left the sport at an all time low on and off the field.
RA officials are fighting fires on multiple fronts, as cashed-up international clubs and NRL teams circle star players, and the Melbourne Rebels face extinction after being placed in administration.
Rugby's popularity has dwindled as Wallabies performances have declined, with the Lions tour posing a double-edged sword.
The once-every-12-years series provides a once in a generation opportunity to bring the country together behind the national team.
Rugby will be on the front and back pages of newspapers as more than 40,000 British and Irish fans descend on Australia for the nine-game tour.
An underwhelming Wallabies performance runs the risk of further alienating both dedicated and casual fans.
A series victory, however, will unite the nation and inspire the next generation of Wallabies to take up the sport.
For this reason, Roff said, it's crucial Rugby Australia makes the most of this golden opportunity.
"The challenges for rugby have been well documented," he said. "We're getting through those and it's been calming to see some good rugby being played but we have to make the most of this opportunity on two levels.
"One from a high-performance point of view, to show the world Australia is strong and two from a commercial point of view to get back on our feet and ensure there's the corpus that allows the pathways in the next generation to play rugby.
"This tour is the start of some really massive global tournaments that are coming to Australia and it's up to the administration for us to make the most of it."
The ACT Brumbies will host the Lions next July, however coach Stephen Larkham is currently focused on preparing his team for Friday night's clash with Moana Pasifika.
Medical staff were counting the cost of Saturday's victory over the Otago Highlanders, with Blake Schoupp, Len Ikitau and Andy Muirhead facing time on the sidelines.
The launch of ticket sales on Monday afternoon sent fans into a frenzy, with seats in many categories selling out within minutes across the various matches.
ACT Brumbies supporters did not miss out, with tickets moving briskly for the clash at Canberra Stadium on Wednesday July 9.
The Brumbies were the only franchise to defeat the Lions during their last visit to Australia, an undermanned side claiming a memorable 14-12 victory in front of 21,655 fans.
Current ACT skipper Allan Alaalatoa still remembers watching the match on TV as a teenager and he's determined to lead his team out for next year's clash.
"I'd love to [play] if given the opportunity," Alaalatoa said. "I think back to when I was watching at home in 2013, it was such a special time for the club and the Canberra community. That stadium was sold out and the whole depth of the squad got to experience that game.
"Growing up playing rugby in Australia, it's always been a dream of mine and for other players to be part of that series. The best thing about the British and Irish Lions is playing the state union teams and nearly every member of your squad gets to be part of that."
Like Alaalatoa, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham hopes to have his stars available for the clash.
The tour game falls 10 days prior to the first Test between the Wallabies and Lions in Brisbane and there are sure to be discussions between coach Joe Schmidt and the ACT leader around which, if any, of his Australian representatives will be made available to play in Canberra.
Administrators also face a potential challenge in planning the Melbourne Rebels tour game, with the team's future beyond this year in doubt.
The side is scheduled to play the Lions at Docklands between the first and second Tests. Roff said the match will take place but conceded RA may have to find a new opponent for the visitors.
"There is a game scheduled and it will go ahead come what may," Roff said. "The question mark is 'will it be the Rebels or will it be some other form of team?' That's not for conjecture at the moment because we don't know what's happening.
"Rugby in Victoria is really important for the ecosystem but there's some significant and material challenges that need to be addressed before we can think about that."
ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is confident his team can overcome a torrid injury toll when they return to Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
The side will host Moana Pasifika in a double header, with the Brumbies women to play the Melbourne Rebels in a Super W showdown.
The ACT men returned to HQ on Monday, with coaching staff counting the cost of a torrid drought-breaking victory over the Otago Highlanders on Saturday.
Backs Len Ikitau and Andy Muirhead picked up knee injuries, while prop Blake Schoupp suffered a shoulder injury, with all three players to miss Friday's game.
Ikitau and Muirhead are facing at least two weeks on the sidelines, while Schoupp was sent for scans on Monday afternoon.
In positive news, Tom Hooper was cleared of a facial fracture and will be available for selection this weekend.
The injuries open the door for a number of young stars to step up, with Harry Vella and Fred Kaihea in the mix for a front-row spot. Hudson Creighton, Austin Anderson and Ollie Sapsford will challenge for selection in the backline.
"There's a couple of positions where we're going to be a little light on," Larkham said. "The outside backs is going to be a position that will be a little bit thin, but barring any other injuries, we've got coverage there at the moment.
"We've been lucky enough to have some [Runners] matches happening at the same time as the start of Super Rugby and we've picked up good game minutes for those guys. There's a lot of confidence coming out of those guys from those games to pick them this weekend."
Friday's match will form part of Super Rugby Kids Round, with the Brumbies running a number of activities to inspire the next generation of male and female players.
The Brumbies hope to welcome back a number of injured players over the coming weeks, with Jack Debreczeni close to returning from a foot injury.
Outside back Ben O'Donnell is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a torn ACL while skipper Alaalatoa revealed he's targeting a late April comeback from a ruptured Achilles.
"It's going really well," he said. "I'm hoping to be running next week and then after that I'll be taking off. I'm trying to push as much as I can and it was great to see the boys get a great win on the weekend."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.