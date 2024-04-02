The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

Many a mess awaits ACT's new top cop. He'll have to pick his battles

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After much fuss was made last year when the ACT government finally gave its contracted police more long-term money for officers they sorely needed, the new Chief Police Officer faces a tough slog ahead on other, equally difficult fronts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.