The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

ACT's top judge on Lehrmann trial, media circus and 'that' defamation case

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 25 2024 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since being sworn in, the territory's top judge has overseen a jurisdiction publicly bulldozed by the Parliament House rape case and consequently exposed to an unwavering media spotlight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.