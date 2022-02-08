As it happened: Protesters' calls for thousands to join them ignored

coronavirus,

Warnings of a massive and potentially violent rally at Parliament House today did not eventuate. Police were met instead with a smaller crowd than Saturday's anti-vaccination mandate demonstration, with calls for thousands to join the interstate protesters already in Canberra seemingly ignored. Some of those who did protest on the lawns of Parliament were invited inside, promised the chance to air their grievances directly with the PM. United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly bought protesters in as Parliament resumed, however, his calls reportedly went unanswered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Police confirmed the close to 1000 protesters at Parliament House were well behaved. Just one protester was arrested on Tuesday for traffic-related offenses. We'll bring you more on the protester's movements and the impact on the nation's capital over coming days. READ MORE: The blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to load.

