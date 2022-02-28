news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, charnze nicoll-klokstad, charnze covid, raiders covid, raiders fullback, xavier savage

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was gutted when he found out he had COVID-19. He knew it was a critical time of the preseason - less than three weeks before round one and in the lead-up to the Canberra Raiders' final preseason trial. The New Zealand international was desperate to continue building his combinations with the new halfback Jamal Fogarty and the rest of the Green Machine spine. But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was quick to call his fullback and put his mind at ease. Stuart gave Nicoll-Klokstad another confidence boost when he said he was leaning towards the 26-year-old to wear the No.1 jersey against Cronulla. Nicoll-Klokstad's set to end his seven days' isolation on either Monday or Tuesday - he had to check which it was - and he's vowed he'll be ready to face the Sharks at Canberra Stadium on March 11. "It hasn't been too bad. I was a bit sick the first day, but it just felt like the flu," he said, speaking for the first time since he contracted the virus. "I had a sore stomach and a bit feverish, and then feverish every day - but nothing as bad as the first day and kept getting better every day. I'm over it [on Sunday]. "I'll be right for round one. Our training's been pretty tough so it's just been about looking after my diet and doing the stuff I need to do to make sure I'm ready to start running [this] week." MORE RAIDERS NEWS: He'll have to go through NRL return-to-play protocols, which included blood tests and an electrocardiogram to check his heart. Nicoll-Klokstad didn't have any gym equipment or bike to train on during his isolation - with the preference he rest until he'd had those tests. But the loveable Kiwi has one of the biggest engines in the NRL and he was confident a tough pre-season had laid the foundation for him to quickly get back to full fitness. His coach had also filled him with confidence. "He gave me a call because obviously I was a little bit gutted to begin with because this was an opportunity for me to build combos with Jamal and Jack [Wighton], and obviously [Josh Hodgson] as well," Nicoll-Klokstad said. "So that was pretty stink that I was going to miss that time there, but he gave me a call and told me not to worry about that stuff and just to get myself ready for round one." Young gun Xavier Savage has been applying pressure on Nicholl-Klokstad for the custodian role. He started there against Manly on Friday night, but also spent time on the right wing - a spot he could also fill against Cronulla with Jordan Rapana suspended for the opening two rounds. But Nicoll-Klokstad said, while the competition was healthy, he was always putting pressure on himself to be better anyway. "It's healthy, it keeps you on your toes, but I don't need someone nipping at my heels for me to make sure I'm training my best," he said. "It's in my personality and who I am as a person to compete. At the same stage I know someone's nipping at my heels I'm competing with myself. "I know what my standards are and what's good enough. If there's any critic that's harsh on myself it's me." There's also plenty of competition for spots in the Raiders outside backs. Rapana's absence leaves a big hole as does Harley Smith-Shields' season-ending knee injury. The returning Nick Cotric will fill one wing, while Matthew Timoko has strong claims in the centres. Then there's a group of young guns - Savage, Sebastian Kris, Semi Valemei and Albert Hopoate - vying for spots. That's why Nicoll-Klokstad felt Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker was more important than ever. Croker's looked good since returning from stem-cell surgery on his knee, after concerns a chronic condition could force him to end his record-breaking, 291-game career. "Hopefully [he's there round one]. I'm not too sure what 'Sticky' has in mind, he keeps his cards close to his chest," Nicoll-Klokstad said. "For me Jarrod's one of the most underrated players in our game. The leadership he brings to our team is second to none and he provides something that a lot of our outside backs don't have at this present moment - and that's experience. "I think he's 10-odd games off 300 games for the Raiders so he's been a loyal player to the club and I don't have any higher praise for him. "He's a great player off the field and a great player on the field, and he leads by his actions. "He's done everything he can to put his hand up for round one and it's up to Sticky." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/95c8c67a-08de-4b2b-aaf6-db381ec4dcb9.jpg/r3_133_4998_2955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg