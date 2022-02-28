sport, brumbies, len ikitau, darcy swain, reesjan pasitoa, wallabies, super rugby, brumbies rugby, western force, rugby australia

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau says he needed a full year of Super Rugby to convince himself he was ready for Test football, urging Australian rugby to avoid throwing its rising stars straight to the wolves. Test great Tim Horan has called for Western Force playmaker Reesjan Pasitoa to be fast-tracked into the Wallabies squad, adamant "the time is right" after just two Super Rugby starts. Ikitau has been in those shoes before. He was a Wallabies squad bolter in 2020 after two starting appearances for the ACT Brumbies having plied his trade behind regular Test centre Tevita Kuridrani. Ikitau's selection at the time was a nod to the future. Twelve months later he had cemented his place in Australia's No. 13 jersey after a breakout season at club and international level. But the 23-year-old says Australian rugby needs to be patient with its emerging talent, adamant Pasitoa should be given more time in the saddle before talk ramps up about a potential Test call-up. MORE RUGBY UNION "I felt after getting a full year of Super Rugby and then playing against New Zealand teams got me ready to play at international level," Ikitau said. "I thought I was confident in my ability, confident in my game, and I was able to make that step up and play 14 games for the Wallabies so it was a good year. "It was just perfect timing, just waiting behind Tev. Tev is an awesome player and he is plying his trade over in France there. It's [a matter of] being patient. It's all in God's timing. It was more just being patient and learning off Tev, and when I got my opportunity, making the most of it." Pasitoa's Force debut against the Brumbies in round one was dubbed "outstanding" by coach Tim Sampson. His next showing was equally impressive. But Sampson, like Dan McKellar and Michael Cheika, is wary of the instant-star syndrome sweeping over Australian rugby. Brumbies lock Darcy Swain says each player handles the hype differently, but added the time he spent honing his craft behind two veterans was crucial for his development before the Wallabies came calling. "Say Noah [Lolesio] for example, he came in and did one year under Christian [Leali'ifano] and he didn't even play, and in the next year he broke out onto the scene and had an awesome year. He was probably one of the best 10s in Super Rugby even when the South Africans were in the comp," Swain said. "[Pasitoa] was here, he's an awesome player, he obviously went for opportunity, seeing Noah was a similar age and a similar-style player. "I just sat behind [Sam Carter] and Rory [Arnold] and did my apprenticeship here. Then I stepped into that other role where I'm battling [Cadeyrn Neville], I'm battling [Nick Frost] and [Tom Hooper] for spots. "I still want to take that approach that I'm nowhere near where I want to be, but I've obviously learnt a lot and I want to try to go forward." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.

