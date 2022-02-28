sport, brumbies, darcy swain, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, queensland floods, super rugby, super rugby pacific

Darcy Swain could see the flood waters rising with every video that came through. The ACT Brumbies lock could feel the nerves in his stomach as he waited for updates on the Queensland floods which forced his mates to pack up and move. Eight people have died and up to three people are missing in the floods which have damaged thousands of homes and businesses, after one year's worth of rain fell on parts of the southeast. So one can imagine Swain's nervous wait to make sure his family and friends in his native Queensland are all okay. Scenes like this makes the daunting stage of the Test arena or a Super Rugby final feel like a walk in the park. MORE RUGBY UNION "You can see the water just coming up, metre by metre, hour by hour," Swain said. "You would be pretty on edge just sitting there watching it come up. You see pontoons just rolling away, rowing boats, sheds are being flooded, footy fields and all that have all been shut down. "I've got a few mates that have been affected. They're in a safe place now, they just moved inland and away from all the water. "It's heartbreaking to see people lose their lives so far and I feel for everyone going through it tough up there. My family, they're alright, but I feel for everyone else going through it up there. "It's the sunshine state, so I'm sure they'll come around." The floods will rest in the back of Swain's mind as he prepares for the Brumbies' looming Super Rugby Pacific clash with the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. Swain finished one lineout win shy of levelling the Brumbies' club record for lineout victories during a 39-point drubbing of the Fijian Drua in round two. The Brumbies took a major step forward at lineout time after an indifferent showing in round one, but Swain believes there are still leaps to be made in the scrum and maul. "We had a pretty honest conversation that we weren't happy with it so we just need to keep moving forward," Swain said. "We can't make the same mistake twice, otherwise we're wasting our time and not getting better. We've just got to acknowledge that's where we were, and moving forward we've got to be better. "The older boys know what [the Waratahs rivalry] means. When I first came here we had a big spiel on it. Traditionally we've always seen them as the enemy from up the road, so we've got to acknowledge but at the same time we've got to get our stuff right. "Towards the end of the week we'll start building into it and getting emotive." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/b27f6776-3c98-4047-8d86-40d4393e5665.jpg/r3_305_4729_2975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg