Canberra's premier indoor sports have called for the ACT government to explore all temporary options while the AIS Arena is closed. The ACT government confirmed it had been exploring the use of a $2.5 million pop-up tent in Canberra to fill the void for indoor sports and events, but Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the project was no longer feasible. Barr called on federal election candidates to make the future of the arena one of the main issues of the campaign, but the city is still in indoor-arena limbo. The Canberra Capitals could be forced to move WNBL finals games to Wollongong, while there is no suitable indoor venue to host elite netball matches. MORE CANBERRA SPORT: Canberra remains the only Australian capital city that does not have the ability to host Super Netball or international matches with the Diamonds. "That's something that's extremely frustrating for our sport," Netball ACT chief executive Matthew Battams said. "The best motivation is to see the best players, so it's a shame that local ACT people don't get that opportunity." An agreement with the GWS Giants to hold Super Netball games in Canberra also had to end prematurely due to the AIS Arena's sudden closure two years ago. Battams said the tent option, which he described as looking like "an impressive facility", could help get the Giants playing in Canberra again. "We loved having the GWS Giants playing here. I know they loved coming down here at AIS Arena," he said. "Netball ACT would support any solution that will enable the world's best netball league to be played in Canberra. "But clearly a longer-term solution would be potentially better. Having a purpose-built arena where indoor sports like netball, basketball and volleyball could be played, that would be a preferred longer-term option." The ACT is in a stand-off with the federal government about the future of the AIS Arena. Barr said he had written three letters seeking clarity on the repairs needed and investment required, but they had so far fallen on deaf ears. "[The tent] was investigated and ruled out as not being feasible," Barr said. "As we look to longer-term infrastructure needs for the territory ... being able to have dialogue with the Commonwealth government that has any interest in the future of the AIS in the ACT, would be incredibly helpful in resolving both Arena and football stadium issues in the medium term. "We call on the federal government to reopen the AIS Arena." Netball ACT's concern regarding the issue has been raised again, as the organisation is set to host the Papua New Guinea Pepes ahead of their 2023 Netball World Cup campaign in South Africa. The Pepes will face ACT's NSW Premier League team the Capital Spirit in a preseason match on March 19 at Netball ACT's centre in Lyneham, which only holds about 500 people. "We would fully expect that we [could] get more people to that game if we had a larger venue," Battams said. The organisation said it hadn't been in any recent discussions with either the ACT or federal governments on future options to get a venue with greater capacity up and running, however Battams believes the plight of Netball ACT and the Capitals will be putting the pressure on. "Canberra is very fortunate to have a team that competes in the Women's National Basketball League, and a very successful team at that. So for them to have a good year and then not be able to play finals here, I'm sure there's a concern for the Capitals, but also perhaps some embarrassment for the government," he said. Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie again turned the heat on the powers that be about their inaction, which she said had left fans "at a loss" and "devastated". The Capitals lead the league with nine championships, they lead in a marketing sense, and they lead the race with rival clubs to get people into the stands. But when it comes to getting those same fans through the doors for a championship game, Bailie said they "are not leading, we are lagging". "We need a solution, and if this [tent option] is the solution the ACT government is putting forward, we're more than happy to have a look at it. They know the requirements," she said. "We welcome any solution. "Our fans are our business, our fans are our heartbeat. Look at our increased attendances year on year, season on season. "It's just not conceivable to play the showcase part of the season, the culmination of the season, to do all the hard work and get to that showpiece, and to do it without those people that have been as much a part of the journey as anybody."

