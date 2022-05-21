Labor is set to form government and Independent candidates have won a swathe of formerly safe inner-city seats from the Liberals as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's election campaign focus on the outer suburbs and regions backfires on the Coalition.
So-called "teal" challengers have won North Sydney and Mackellar in NSW, and Goldstein in Victoria, while Josh Frydenberg - once the presumptive future Liberal leader - appears to have all but lost his seat of Kooyong.
In Warringah, Independent MP Zali Steggall has retained the seat while another Independent, Helen Haines, is on track to increase her margin in Indi.
The Nationals appear to be holding onto their seats, while the Liberals are eyeing a potential gain in Gilmore, and have retained Braddon and Bass in Tasmania's north-west.
Labor is tracking ahead in Reid, Chisholm, Higgins, Robertson, Boothby and several other seats.
We'll let you know the results as they come, and just as importantly, what they mean in the race to form government. Stick with us through the night for continuing insights and updates.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
