After six gruelling weeks, we're finally there: election day.
Today, Australians are casting their votes to determine who will lead this nation for the next three years - well, those who haven't already cast one of the huge number of pre-polls will.
We'll be using the breadth of ACM's reach right across the nation to bring you the latest on the election from Bega to Bunbury, Bass and Braddon and everywhere else, including of course from the nation's capital, Canberra.
Advertisement
We've been travelling with the two men vying to be prime minister throughout the campaign, and have reporters on scene at the important seats that will determine who forms government, and whether we are going to see a wave of teal independents emerging as kingmakers.
We'll let you know here the results as they happen, and just as importantly what they mean for who governs the country. Stick with us through the night for continuing insights and updates.
READ MORE:
The live blog appears below this line and above the image, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.
READ MORE:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.