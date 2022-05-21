The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Live

Live updates, results for the 2022 federal election as Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese vie to be prime minister

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated May 21 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After six gruelling weeks, we're finally there: election day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.