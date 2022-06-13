A Canberra inmate awaiting trial said he feared for his safety after allegedly receiving targeted abuse from corrections officers, including being held down by six jail workers in handcuffs while having his clothes cut off him.
Guy Pearson Roberts, 42, also accused Alexander Maconochie Centre corrections officers of spraying him in the face with a fire extinguisher, withholding medicine and cancelling medical appointments.
Roberts has been charged with offences including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, driving a stolen motor vehicle and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Roberts said that when a fire started in his cell, a corrections officer "sprayed [a fire extinguisher in his] face and then went around and sprayed the fire".
In another incident, Roberts alleged he was accused of having cannabis when six male officers held him down and cut his clothes off while he was handcuffed.
"There hasn't been [any] drugs ever found on me at AMC," Roberts said while giving evidence.
The Aboriginal man also said he did not receive regular medication for Type 2 diabetes, a back injury or mental health conditions.
"I don't have any way to manage [my diabetes], they don't help me," Roberts said.
"Getting my blood sugar every day, helping me eat a special diet, there's none of that in there."
He also said while nurses deliver medicine to inmates, if detainees are not at the pick-up location when nurses come around, they miss out.
Roberts also presented evidence of a serious spinal injury via a letter from a surgeon, indicating he would need back surgery.
He said appointments to have an MRI and see a specialist were continually cancelled until a few days before his bail hearing on Friday.
"The nurses told me that they didn't want to say it was coming from them, but that security cancelled my medicals," Roberts said.
"I fear for my safety from this security team."
Roberts also claimed wellbeing appointments with advocacy group Prisoners Aid ACT had been cancelled and that he had not seen a psychiatrist since being detained.
He also said he was stopped from calling his wife and mother when their numbers were removed from the phone system and that he was only given computer access a few days before the bail hearing.
The court also heard Roberts had a difficult early life, becoming a ward of the state after being taken from his mother.
He offered a large surety in his bail application, using money granted from the royal commission for being abused in state care and juvenile justice.
Defence lawyer Tamzin Lee said Roberts' behaviour in custody "hasn't exactly been exemplary".
Roberts claimed charges regarding his alleged behaviour in custody were being laid right before he would appear in court for bail applications.
Roberts' case officer Senior Constable Ashley Childs, who gave evidence on Thursday, said police documents regarding the alleged incidents had to be vetted by a sergeant for spelling and grammar errors before charges were laid.
Prosecutor Beth Morrisroe said in January, Roberts abused a female officer because he was not eligible for a tobacco buy-up.
Roberts allegedly told the officer, "I'm going to smash your head in f---ing slut, I'll kill you."
She said a bail application was not an appropriate avenue to pursue allegations about his treatment in custody.
"He does have access to a computer, he has had an MRI, he has been provided with medication," Ms Morrisroe said.
"[He should pursue avenues] that do not involve putting the community at risk of his reoffending."
She also said Roberts had proposed to live with his wife, a co-accused in some of his matters.
Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson refused Roberts bail, based on the likelihood of him reoffending.
She made recommendations to the Alexander Maconochie Centre regarding Roberts, including that he be given certain medications, receive visits from Prisoners Aid and be given mental health counselling.
