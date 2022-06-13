The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra jail inmate Guy Pearson Roberts 'fears for safety' after alleged abuse at Alexander Maconochie Centre

LT
By Lanie Tindale
June 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra inmate awaiting trial said he feared for his safety after allegedly receiving targeted abuse from corrections officers, including being held down by six jail workers in handcuffs while having his clothes cut off him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.