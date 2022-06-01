The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Breaking

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces major APS shake-up

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with his minsters from the ACT, Katy Gallagher and Andrew Leigh. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will create two new departments and shuffle others in a major announcement late on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.