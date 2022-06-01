Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will create two new departments and shuffle others in a major announcement late on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Albanese announced the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water will be established from July 1, with the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations also being established.
In addition to the new super departments, the Albanese government will add aged care to the Health Department and the Arts portfolio returns to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.
The Australian Federal Police will fall under Attorney-General's portfolio, which gains responsibility for criminal law enforcement and policy.
The Finance Department will take charge for data policy, as well as de-regulation, and will absorb the Digital Transformation Agency.
While Home Affairs will lose the federal police, it will gain responsibility for natural disaster response and mitigation, with the National Recovery and Resilience Agency now falling under it.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
