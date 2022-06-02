The Canberra Times
June 2: ACT COVID-19 case numbers rise but hospitalisations drop

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:35am
While Canberra hospitalisations have dropped, there were 42 more new cases recorded on Wednesday compared to the day before.

