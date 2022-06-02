While Canberra hospitalisations have dropped, there were 42 more new cases recorded on Wednesday compared to the day before.
The ACT recorded 874 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Wednesday. Of those, 528 were reported via PCR tests and 346 from rapid antigen tests.
There were 82 people with the virus in hospital during the same time period, a drop of two people since Tuesday.
Of those, four patients are in the ICU and zero require ventilation.
Of the new cases, 45 were aged under the age of four.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll remains at 64. A man in his 70s died on Tuesday, and a woman in her 90s died on Monday.
Meanwhile, Canberra pharmacists have warned of possible supply issues with flu shots, with demand expected to surge in states where free vaccines are being offered.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has said the government would consider expanding free access.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has left some office buildings looking empty, Canberra office occupancy levels have hit their highest level in nearly a year.
According to former prime minister Julia Gillard, working from the office may be a good thing for Australian women.
More than 30 per cent of children aged between five and 11-years-old have not being given two COVID-19 vaccine doses in the ACT.
Nearly one in five of children in that age group have not had one vaccine jab.
Roughly 28 per cent of Australians have had COVID-19 at some point.
However, that does not mean those people cannot catch the virus again.
An Australian study has found media reporting in the early months of the pandemic stoked anti-vaccination fears and rhetoric.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
