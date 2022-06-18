Canberrans have been warned of a scam text message claiming to be from the health department as COVID cases and hospitalisations have dipped slightly.
There were 865 new COVID-19 infections reported to ACT Health in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday.
Of the new cases, 486 were detected on PCR tests while 379 were via rapid antigen tests.
There were 86 patients admitted to Canberra hospitals with COVID-19, with two of these in the intensive care unit. They did not require ventilation.
New infections were slightly down from the previous reporting period, which had 962 new COVID cases reported.
On Wednesday, new cases reached more than 1000 for the first time in a month.
It was revealed on Friday that five of six reported COVID deaths were from the same aged care facility. There was a delay in reporting the May fatalities due to internal delays from the residential aged care facility.
ACT Health has warned people to not click on any links in text messages claiming to be from the health department.
The messages tell people they are a COVID-19 close contact and need a PCR test and includes a link for people to book a test.
ACT Health said this is a scam and should be reported to the ACCC consumer rights scamwatch website.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned the COVID fight is not over after signing off on $760 million in health funding for the states and territories.
Health was a key agenda item at Friday's national cabinet meeting, the first with the new Prime Minister at the helm.
A deal on pandemic-related funding was set to expire in September but has been extended by three months.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
