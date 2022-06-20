Local Liberals' lack of insight will keep Pocock safe for years

I refer to the opinion piece by Connor Andreatidis, president of the Young Liberals. ("Canberra Liberals, ACT are worse off without Zed Seselja", canberratimes.com.au, June 20).
It displays exactly the sort of thinking and lack of awareness that will keep David Pocock in for a few terms.
Contrary to his views, the election was a referendum on Zed's record. It was extraordinary arrogance to completely ignore the views of the majority on voluntary assisted dying. Zed is quoted as saying he doesn't believe in territory rights. The fact that he knew better and wouldn't give the people of the ACT a vote on voluntary assisted dying isn't a badge of honour; it's a lack of respect for the views of the majority.
People aren't stupid. ACT residents have the highest level of education in Australia. Zed was invisible except during election campaigns when endless promises were made. Those promises were viewed with cynicism.
From the numerous interviews given by members of the LNP it's clear they've learnt nothing from their loss, looking to blame everyone except themselves.
David Pocock pulled off what was thought to be impossible by having a well organised campaign and listening to people. People in the ACT believe in climate change, same sex marriage and voluntary assisted dying.
I'm more than happy for Connor Andreatidis to retain his views and perennially lose elections. Possibly one day the local Liberals will develop some awareness. People would respect them more if they acknowledged they failed most conservative voters.
How disingenuous, yet not unexpected, that there should be such fawning and grovelling in the government's recent National Cabinet meeting.
What was an innovative and important initiative of the former prime minister, intending to bring the Premiers and Chief Ministers together in a spirit of bi-partisanship to deal with the most challenging of circumstances, soon became the opposite and has now continued with displays of veiled swipes and criticism of the Cabinet and the former PM by, surprise, surprise, the Labor Premiers.
Now, of course, it is the most collaborative and effective institution. "Politics was put aside..." said Dan Andrews. "Refreshingly collaborative" according to Palaszczuk.
Memories are short and hypocrisy looms large.
When just about every country in the world embraced the lockdown strategy that had been pioneered by China's totalitarian regime to deal with COVID and flooded the world with tens of trillions of newly minted dollars to save their economies from the damage they inflicted the scene was set for stagflation.
Inflation and the supply chain crisis preceded Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. Does anyone remember when all of the world's central banks were singing from the same song sheet, that inflation was "transitory"? Well, it never was.
Perhaps it was right to put "lives before the economy", or maybe lockdowns actually saved very few lives, as some studies show, but one thing is absolutely certain; we are now reaping the whirlwind. Governments could never prevent the economic consequences of their COVID policies. They could only delay them and magnify them enormously.
Anyone who doubts the catastrophic effects of rampant inflation is simply ignorant. Central banks are now caught in a trap they can't walk out. They must either crush their economies or destroy their currencies.
Hold on tight because it's going to be a very bumpy ride, and that's without even getting into the criminal folly of closing down coal fired electricity generation and gas exploration without having a viable backup plan.
Stop further work on Snowy 2.0. It's terribly expensive, another five years before its useable. By then it will be out of date.
What was once cutting edge has now been overtaken by large storage batteries which are more efficient that Snowy 2 was ever going to be.
With more local storage systems we won't need the large transmissions lines. Just use Snowy one for the future. The money saved could be used to provide new energy storage systems faster.
Bailey Smith has shown clear contrition, remorse and maturity about his illegal drug use, according to Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains.
I assume that means Smith will repeat his confession down at the police station. Unless, like assault on the field, it is case of "what happens in the AFL stays in the AFL".
A two-match suspension is a slap on the wrist with a lettuce leaf. Laughable really, despite the cost of lettuce these days.
Anton Rusanov (Letters, June 19) thinks that the Canberra Liberals are the most conservative branch in Australia but says nothing of the ACT Labor being the most left wing branch in Australia along with Victoria.
As for his statement about changing their political views to win the next ACT election, maybe it is the stuck-in-the-mud rusted on, never-gonna-vote-Liberal, Labor voters who need to change their political views so we are not lumbered with the same old smug, arrogant and development obsessed government we continually have here in the ACT.
Broelman's cartoon (Sunday, June 19) featured a father getting rather "heated" over his power bills and the mother, as a consequence, telling the kids there is no need to turn the heating on.
It was notable that none of the family of four were depicted as wearing warm clothing with, in particular, the father and one of the children both depicted as wearing short sleeve tops.
Supporting that depiction, there is anecdotal evidence of people setting their heating thermostats at 25 degrees whilst wearing the equivalent of "stubbies and singlets".
There is a lesson for all of us in Broelman's cartoon: wear warm clothing even when indoors and reduce the thermostat to 21 degrees and you'll save considerably on your heating bills.
There is the added benefit of reduced consumption of electricity/gas which must be good for the planet.
Ruth Dobson (Letters, June 18) calls for "quality, university trained, early childhood teachers ... to increase womens' participation in the workforce."
Is this another put down for women like my fiancé? They brought new life into the world and then surrendered wealth, status and career in devoting themselves to raising sane and healthy children.
They were not "university trained" for this yet they managed to make it up as they went along, supporting each other and now have some happy and highly accomplished kids to their credit. Rather than be "minded for long periods", their kids were kept under casual surveillance, trusted to make things (safely) in the garage or simply play.
I reason that emulating their mothers' "make do and mend" ethos will allow early mortgage liberation, volunteering, ageing parents' care, gardening (and even a little tennis). Homemaker mums deserve our praise.
Rod Matthews (Letters, June 20) refers to the fact that Japan is the only Nation to have bombed Australia.
Rod might also be interested in Malcom Turnbull's speech at the NAB Australia-China Business Week on September 5, 2014, in which he referred to the histories of Japan and China with an emphasis on the war years.
Turnbull said "There is one chapter in those histories which is all too often unread even where it is written at all.
"For China the war with Japan had begun in 1937 and for for four years she fought alone.
"Japan had 680,000 troops in China at the time it launched its offensive in the Pacific - four times the number it deployed to sweep through South East Asia until they were stopped at our doorstep in the jungles of New Guinea.
"Had China been defeated and become a collaborating puppet state, like Vichy France, not only would Japan have been able to fling vastly greater resources into the war against Australia, but it would have been able to invade Siberia in 1942, as Hitler asked, when the Red Army was almost smashed by the Nazi offensive in the west.
"We may not have succeeded in resisting Japanese aggression without the tenacious heroism of our Chinese ally. The Soviet Union, reeling in the face of the blitzkrieg, may not have been able to survive a two front war at its moment of greatest weakness.
"We should never forget that China's war against Japan was not just their war, but our war too - and without China we may not have won it at all."
Africa and India's growth isn't being fuelled by solar and wind but mainly by coal, oil and gas. Surely developing nations should only be using renewable energy to develop?
Employers are slamming the decision to deliver "big wage rises" to the lowest paid workers. Shock, horror! How "big" is 5.2 per cent though? Ironic that 5.2% is a big rise when it comes to low paid workers while these same workers, like the rest of us, regularly face paying increases of 10-15 per cent and more when businesses hit them with their latest set of prices.
Adam Triggs ("The RBA is right to increase rates", June 16, p37) is right about the increase in the official interest rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia. However, in my opinion, RBA governor Dr Phillip Lowe should not publicly forecast changes to the rate, as he has done more than once in recent months
Why am I reading ... no, why are you printing hate letters about the ACT's former elected senator? We made that choice and now we have made a different choice. Surely this newspaper does not need to use the tricks of social media to hold readers. Enough.
It was heart warming to see Albo taking the Biloela girls in his arms. I look forward to our boy from public housing doing the same to Bernard Collaery, David McBride, Richard Boyle and Julian Assange.
Well said, Roger Bradbury ("Don't give up on systems thinking", canberratimes.com.au, June 16). Complexity and systems thinking are not snake oil, although the CIT contract make them look as such.
I can only hope that Douglas McKenzie and his ilk read Michael Lane's excellent letter (Letters, June 20). They will be the first to scream when power cuts are made and they are unable to heat their homes or charge their phones/iPads, electric cars and on.
We would like to thank those people in Hawker who contributed so generously to the St John's pantry appeal last Saturday at the Hawker shops. We collected seven large shopping trolley loads of food and other items to help those in need.
Re: "Forget paying $10 for a lettuce", canberratimes.com.au, June 19).
Just grow your own veggies ("cos" you can).
I am responding to Leon Arundell's letter (Letters, June 20) on the number of senators the ACT should have. Leon has left Tasmania out of the equation. Tasmania has 12 senators. The Tasmanians are far ahead of any mainland states or territories.
