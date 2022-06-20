The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Ainslie family's investment in solar panels a helpful tool against energy crisis

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They only got solar panels fully installed two days ago, but Rob Lanfear and Tonya Haff already feel relieved for their investment since the energy crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.