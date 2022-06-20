They only got solar panels fully installed two days ago, but Rob Lanfear and Tonya Haff already feel relieved for their investment since the energy crisis.
Both biologists, the family understand the importance of a sustainable lifestyle and said they feel like they're lucky since things "seem to be coming to a head" with energy and food prices.
"There has to be a transition to all renewables, we can't just turn off all the coal fired power plants and expect to have a stable energy source ... but I think that home solar goes a huge way towards just doing our part," Ms Haff said.
"It feels like the right thing to do for climate change, draw less power from the grid and make more ground seemed like a good thing to do, one little thing in the right direction," Mr Lanfear said.
On Monday, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the worst of the energy crisis was likely behind the east coast, but maintained governments and regulators remain "vigilant".
The same day, the Energy Security Board unveiled a draft design for a mechanism to be used to maintain reliability during the transition to renewables, which recommended coal and gas be eligible.
Ms Haff said another motivator for getting solar was to do their part and make the government understand that was where they wanted their money to go in the future.
"We really wanted to have solar in our house, also as a signal that that was the direction we wanted," she said.
Since installing the panels from SolarHub Canberra, the family appreciate knowing how they use their energy, as an app shows them how much they're using and producing from household appliances.
Accompanying their Ainslie home were a veggie patch and chickens, Mr Lanfear joking it's "worth a lot" more ever since the lettuce shortages.
Ms Haff said they "try to eat as much out of the garden" as it's a good way for her two kids, Nyah and Farley Lanfear, to learn about sustainability.
"It's lovely to have the kids have that connection ... [they] know in the summer we're eating a lot of tomatoes and in the winter we're eating lots of greens," she said.
"I feel like that's something that I want them to understand about, rather than just food comes from the store."
The situation the family are in during the energy crisis is a little less stressful as they know they can fall back on their renewable resources.
"I think we've just been making lucky choices, like 'oh yay we have planted lettuce already, oh yay we already organised solar' before thinking this is just a nice thing to do," Ms Haff said.
For the family, the joy of living a lifestyle in making their own produce is something they love doing during the day to day.
"We both get a lot of pleasure out of gardening and improving the soil and just doing things," Ms Haff said.
"We just love that connection with nature but it's definitely the background that I come from as well."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
