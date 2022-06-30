The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Here's what a typical Canberran looks like, according to the 2021 census

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:15am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the Berrans, Jessica and Matthew and their 1.8 children. Picture: Shutterstock

We've now got lots of numbers and figures from the latest census, providing a trove of information for governments and planners. It also tells us a lot about who we are as a city, and how Canberrans have changed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.