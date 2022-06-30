We'll say he's her husband, as they are most likely to be married, although not necessarily. Canberrans are a bit more likely to be married (46.7 per cent) or have never married (39.3 per cent) than other Australians, and less likely to be split up. Marriage takes in both registered unions and de facto relationships. And while the latter are growing in number (12.5 per cent, from 11.5 per cent), they still lag well behind the more traditional sort (46.8 per cent, down from 48.1 per cent).

