The Jeep Wrangler driver who chased and rammed a prison car to rescue a prisoner in mid-2021 is set for sentencing on Monday morning, described as a "challenging conceptual exercise" for the presiding judge because of the lack of jurisprudence as "people don't often do it".
During a hearing for Lila Rose Mary Walto, the offender, last Thursday, ACT Supreme Court Justice David Mossop asked senior prosecutor Margaret Smith where she would place the objective seriousness of Walto's prisoner rescue.
Ms Smith said it was a "challenging conceptual exercise ... given that there is almost no jurisprudence in the area".
"Because people don't often do it," Justice Mossop replied.
Walto in May pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after the incident, described by one police officer as being like "a scene out of a Hollywood movie".
The facts tendered to the Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty stated she stole the Jeep from a Fyshwick dealer on July 9 last year before the dramatic incident with prisoner Kane Quinn, her then fiancé, that afternoon.
On that day, three prison officers took Quinn in an ACT Corrective Services' Toyota Camry to hospital after he claimed to have swallowed a battery.
On their way, Walto chased and rammed the Camry numerous times, including making it spin out of control, across Canberra's inner south.
After Quinn fled from the Camry and jumped into the Jeep, he and Walto went on the run for hours before being arrested in Lyneham.
Walto last week gave evidence she expected to hit the prison car only once to free Quinn so they could start a new life together.
Quinn, who is also known as Kane McDowall, has pleaded guilty to one charge of escaping from lawful custody. He is set to face court again in September.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
