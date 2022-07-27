The Canberra Times

Parts of Dickson College still closed after multiple safety breaches

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 27 2022 - 7:00pm
The theatre and humanities block remain closed at Dickson College after WorkSafe issued a prohibition notice and three improvement notices over safety breaches. Pictures: James Croucher, Supplied

Parts of Dickson College remain closed after WorkSafe ACT officers discovered black mould, water damage and possum excrement in some buildings.

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

