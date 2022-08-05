The Canberra Times
Dale Vella denies Murrumbateman murder of husband Mark Vella, NSW Supreme Court trial listed

August 5 2022 - 12:30am
Dale Lee Vella, who has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. Picture: Facebook

A woman accused of shooting her husband dead in Murrumbateman has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge less than a week out from the first anniversary of the man's death.

