Fairgrounds Festival has been postponed to 2023 following extreme weather concerns and labour shortages.
Ongoing extreme weather patterns, ballooning insurance premiums, lingering COVID-19 risks, labour shortages and increased costs at every level of the supply chain were cited as reasons for the postponement.
"It wouldn't have been responsible for us to continue in conditions where we weren't confident of delivering an event worthy of our loyal and beloved attendees," festival organisers posted to social media.
The event, originally set to run in November, is billed as a multi-day family-friendly festival with two days of music, markets, on-site swimming pool, a dedicated kids area with carnival rides, and food and wine.
Music royalty to grace the stage in previous years includes Liam Gallagher, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Rodriguez, Billy Bragg, The Breeders, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Sampa The Great, Gang Of Youths, The Shins, Aldous Harding, Father John Misty and countless more.
The set list for 2022 was yet to be announced.
The postponement comes after flooding caused chaos at Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay last month.
Heavy rain forced campers to sleep in their cars, while others were forced to wait outside for up to 12 hours to enter festival grounds. Ankle-deep mud cast a pall over the festival with many dubbing the event "Splendour in the Mud".
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
