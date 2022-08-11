'Overwhelming odour of cannabis': police stop car filled with black plastic

The "substantial amount of black plastic" in the Honda Accord was the first clue to officers that something was amiss.
The "overwhelming odour of cannabis [that] emanated from the cabin" when they pulled it over was the second.
Police discovered the car was filled with 10 cannabis plants, and seized them $13,000 in cash.
Police said officesr had been on patrol in Bruce on Friday July 29 when they spotted the car.
"The vehicle was pulled over and when the driver stepped out of the vehicle - an overwhelming odour of cannabis emanated from the cabin," they said in a statement on Thursday.
"After confirming the driver's identity and that he was not drug affected while driving, officers located 10 cannabis plants in the vehicle and approximately $13,000 in cash on the front seat."
They charged the 44-year-old Homebush man who was was driving with possession of more than 50 grams of cannabis and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime. He is expected to appear in court in September.
Police asked anyone with information about the sale and supply of illicit drugs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
