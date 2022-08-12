A 37-year-old man who recently received bail is now behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on chase in Torrens.
Daniel Ronald Po'oi, 37, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning, charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving unlicensed.
Police allege CCTV footage shows a white Toyota HiLux dropping off a passenger, who then took an unsecured Hyundai iX35 SUV from a residence on Thursday morning.
The HiLux was also allegedly stolen earlier that morning from a Watson residence.
In the early hours of Friday, police patrolling the Woden area allegedly found the Hyundai parked in a street in Torrens and began looking for the driver.
A white Toyota HiLux was seen in the same area before it fled the scene at speed and police successfully deployed stop-sticks.
Po'oi was located a short distance away and arrested.
His possessions, including identification documents, were allegedly found near the stolen HiLux.
The 37-year-old was on bail at the time of the alleged incident in relation to separate charges of driving or riding in a stolen vehicle and minor theft.
Po'oi did not enter any pleas or apply for bail when he faced court on Friday morning, meaning he will be remanded in custody until his next scheduled appearance on September 9.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
