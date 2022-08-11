A judge has rejected the "implausible" excuse offered up by an extortionist, who said he only became involved in a strange shakedown because he feared he might be the target of a "hit".
Jamie Arthur Banks, 29, claimed his crimes were the result of a misunderstanding that stemmed from the fact he and the object of a supposed murder contract shared the nickname "Jimbob".
His barrister, Steven Whybrow, told the ACT Supreme Court last month that Banks, after learning of the "hit" in August 2021, went to see those involved in its planning to ascertain whether or not he was the target.
Mr Whybrow said Banks ended up becoming "sucker support" for principal extortionist and former schoolmate Jesse Christopher Kirkwood, 31.
An agreed statement of facts shows the pair went, with an unidentified male, to a Chapman home in search of the target of the "hit".
When they found the eventual victim of their shakedown there instead, Kirkwood told him there would be "10 boys rocking up" unless he told them where to find the target.
Fearing for his safety, that man drove the offenders to look for the target as Kirkwood boasted of being "a professional kidnapper" who would "kill someone for a certain amount of money".
Kirkwood held a samurai sword at stages of the car trip, while Banks spoke of wanting to "grab a gun and shoot someone".
Eventually, Kirkwood told the victim there was a $25,000 "hit" out on the target, who would be killed unless the offenders could collect the bounty some other way.
The victim subsequently told the offenders he would get them some money so they would leave him and the target alone.
He transferred $1000 to Kirkwood's bank account, then withdrew the same amount in cash and gave it to Banks.
When police executed a search warrant at Banks' home a week after the offending, he answered the door with an axe in his hand and officers found a Taser in his bedroom.
After initially signalling that he would fight the allegations levelled at him, Banks pleaded guilty in May to charges of making a demand with a threat to kill and possessing a prohibited weapon.
At last month's sentence hearing, chief Crown prosecutor Anthony Williamson described claims Banks had been motivated by confusion surrounding his nickname as "ridiculous".
Justice Geoffrey Kennett agreed on Thursday, rejecting those claims as "implausible".
He said "almost all" of the conduct constituting the making a demand with a threat offence had occurred after it would have been clear to Banks that a different "Jimbob" was the target of the supposed hit.
The judge also noted that the victim had written an impact statement, describing ongoing fears for his safety that had prompted him to leave the ACT.
"The offending has also affected his ability to trust people and has negatively impacted his sleep," Justice Kennett said of the victim.
"He reports that during the offence he felt as though his life was in danger; he was intimidated, fearful, anxious and in a state of panic."
Justice Kennett ultimately sentenced Banks, a landscaper and father of three, to an intensive correction order for two years and seven months.
The order requires Banks to do 150 hours of community service and makes him subject, for the first 16 months, to a curfew that bans him from being out between 10pm and 5am.
The judge also ordered that Banks pay the victim $1000 in reparations.
Aspiring childcare worker Keona Rosalie Watson, who was also involved, received a drug and alcohol treatment order.
