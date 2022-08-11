The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jamie Banks sentenced to intensive correction order over role in extortion plot

BF
By Blake Foden
August 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Banks outside court on the day of his sentence hearing. Picture: Blake Foden

A judge has rejected the "implausible" excuse offered up by an extortionist, who said he only became involved in a strange shakedown because he feared he might be the target of a "hit".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.