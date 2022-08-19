Far be it that we get excited about watching paint dry, but maybe we do excited about it when it's part of the Prime Minister's residence.
Have you noticed some work going on at The Lodge as you drive up and down Adelaide Avenue?
Advertisement
Lots of scrapping and scrubbing of the high brick wall around the property.
While some might be hoping a mural of still newly-minted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is going up on the wall, it's nothing quite that exciting.
The Attorney-General's Department tells us some routine maintenance started on the external perimeter wall at The Lodge earlier this month.
The work is expected to take about four to five weeks to complete.
READ MORE:
"The perimeter wall is being cleaned, scraped and repainted in the existing colour," a department spokesperson said.
"The condition of The Lodge and surrounding grounds is reviewed on a regular basis to ensure appropriate upkeep.
"No other maintenance works are currently underway."
It's a nice spruce-up for Mr Albanese, who moved his gear into the Lodge not long after his May election win, vowing to lead the nation from Canberra.
No word yet on whether he has started a veggie garden there or how the prime ministerial pooch, Toto, has settled in, but hopefully the new PM will give use a peek behind the wall soon enough.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.