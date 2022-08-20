They're the dinner dates that not only helped deepen the bond between player and coach, but have helped drive Joe Tapine to become the best prop in the world.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart opened up about his relationship with Tapine as the club looks to lock in their star long term - before other clubs get the chance to sign him from November 1.
Tapine's overcome rib injuries to return for the Green Machine's must-win game against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.
There was talk of a rift between the pair last year when Tapine's wife took to social media to criticise the coach.
But out of that saga the pair have developed a deeper understanding of each other.
Tapine's enjoyed a brilliant 2022 campaign and has blossomed into the best prop in the game.
His form comes at the perfect time for New Zealand ahead of their World Cup campaign at the end of the year.
"I'm catching up with him for a bite to eat and we won't even discuss [the contract]," Stuart said.
"For me, as long as I know they want to be here and want to be a Raider that's all that matters to me. With Joe, as long as I know he wants to be a Raider - and I know he does.
"I don't think we've ever not been mates I just think we understand one another better now and that's massive.
"In regards to coaching a player and an individual they've got to understand me and I've got to understand them.
"The more I know about a person, the more I know about his background and his personality, the better I can coach him.
"That's my style of coaching. If it's old school, it's old school. My job is to coach for the player and he's the No.1 priority for me."
Stuart gave an indication the Raiders were looking to develop talent rather than go out and recruit the finished product.
It's born fruit in their outside backs this year, with Xavier Savage, Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris all examples of that approach blossoming this year.
He said it would be on the shoulders of the likes of Tapine to help bring through their young middles next year.
The Raiders need to replace the departing Adam Elliott, but Stuart said he won't bring anyone in to prevent youngsters like Trey Mooney and Peter Hola getting their shot.
"We're breeding the youth and I won't buy over the top of them," Stuart said.
"Given what the outside backs have done this year they've respected that and they've played really good football.
"These young middles come through next year and they'll be in the same position."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota.
Knights squad: 1. Tex Hoy, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Krystian Mapapalangi, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Adam Clune, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey (c), 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Brodie Jones, 13. Jacob Saifiti. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Pasami Saulo, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Mathew Croker. Reserves: 18. Sauaso Sue, 21. Oryn Keeley.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
