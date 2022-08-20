The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: How Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and prop Joe Tapine mended fractured relationship

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
August 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Joe Tapine has formed a deeper relationship with coach Ricky Stuart - and it's helped drive him to greater heights. Picture: Keegan Carroll

They're the dinner dates that not only helped deepen the bond between player and coach, but have helped drive Joe Tapine to become the best prop in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.