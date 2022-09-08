The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The ACT is on target to record its highest ever number of arrests for breaches of bail conditions

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan wants amendments to the Bail Act. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A convicted child sex offender who was granted an intensive corrections order, despite previously flouting his reporting requirements, has added even more weight to the strident calls across the community for an ACT judicial review.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.