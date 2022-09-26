Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 450g loaf tin.



Roast the pistachios for 7 to 8 minutes until they are golden, then cool, blitz in a food processor until they are the texture of breadcrumbs. Set aside 30g for garnishing the cake.



Put the oil and sugar into the bowl of a mixer and beat until thick and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, then fold in 70g of the pistachios, flour, a pinch of salt, the zucchini and the lemon zest. Do not over-mix or the cake will become heavy.



Bake for 65-75 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.



While the cake is baking, make the drizzle. Warm the sugar in a pan over medium heat until dissolved, then add the lemon juice and stir. As soon as the cake is removed from the oven, prick it all over with a toothpick and pour over the warm syrup.

