The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Netflix's Aussie film The Stranger, starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, is a scorching dark drama worth seeing

By Cris Kennedy
October 7 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stranger, MA. 117 mins. 5 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.