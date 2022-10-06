The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Flooding, roofs leaking, dams full as four days of heavy rain begin in ACT

Hannah Neale
Soofia Tariq
By Hannah Neale, and Soofia Tariq
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:13am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rainfall on Thursday prompted authorities to issue flood watch warnings and limit access to national parks in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.