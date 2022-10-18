A student who threatened to assault a neighbour and set his door on fire has entered pleas to the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Taylor John Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, common assault and arson.
In previous police documents tendered to the court, Jones allegedly complained to his upstairs neighbour for playing loud music about 12.53pm on September 4.
The neighbour refused to turn it down, resulting in an argument when the neighbour allegedly told Jones he had been living in his apartment for 15 years and could play music during the day if he wanted while "pointing his finger against the defendants' chest".
This led to an argument, until Jones allegedly went back to his unit, "continuing to scream" at the victim before returning with "his dog in his arms" yelling "you wanna f---ing fight me and s--- ... I'm not a junkie, I work".
The neighbour allegedly retreated into his unit when they continued fighting through the front door.
Jones then went down to his unit, before coming back up with a lighter and an aerosol can, which he allegedly pierced with a knife and set on fire.
Police said Jones "held onto the burning aerosol can and swung it at the doorway" of the victim, which set it on fire for some time and "inadvertently" set the accused's right pant leg on fire.
The victim allegedly came out of his unit with his wife and "started to throw water at the defendant" to put out the fire.
Jones allegedly held a knife and threatened the victim, raising it at him before slashing him with a knife about three times, "narrowly missing him" before the defendant retreated downstairs.
Later that day, police arrived and placed Jones under arrest.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker on Monday, Jones pleaded guilty to the three charges and had his bail conditions adjusted with original curfew requirements lifted.
Jones will next appear in the Supreme Court for a mention in early November.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
