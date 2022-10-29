Community consultation on public realm works which are part of the Australian War Memorial's redevelopment opened on Saturday.
The National Capital Authority will seek feedback on proposed changes to Western Precinct Carpark and Sculpture Garden, and to Poppy's Carpark.
The works will include landscaping, tree planting, sculpture relocations and lighting, with the main modifications to be to the Western Carpark and Poppy's Carpark.
The war memorial has proposed to create a new pathway from the Western Carpark to the memorial entrance, as well as to reposition statues and plaques for more visibility and to make room for new additions.
Careful placement of trees and consideration of sight lines will preserve the open lawn of the Western precinct, the proposal states.
A new green space close to Poppy's Cafe is also proposed, with bleacher seats and communal spaces where people can gather and interact.
READ MORE:
"This consultation aims to gather as much input as we can from interested stakeholders all over Australia to ensure the submitted design aligns with public expectations and provide them an exciting, enjoyable and impressive welcome to the Memorial," National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes said.
"This consultation process is not seeking opinions on the cost, merits or heritage impacts of the built forms of the AWM expansion project or the curatorial content as these issues have been previously canvassed and addressed or are not matters for the NCA's regulatory oversight."
The consultation is open over a six-week period until December 9, with more information on the National Capital Authority website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.