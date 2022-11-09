The Canberra Capitals will turn to a veteran leader and a teenage rookie to fill the void left by two of their biggest names, coach Kristen Veal telling her players it's time to "park egos at the door".
The Capitals will start a month-long run of away games when they fly to Perth this week without Jade Melbourne and Gemma Potter as they chase their first win of the season.
Melbourne has been ruled out for at least three weeks after scans revealed a torn ligament in her ankle, putting her in the casualty ward alongside the luckless Potter (knee).
Their absence opens the door for Britt Smart to run the team as the point guard and 19-year-old Shaneice Swain to be injected into the starting five.
The injuries compounded Veal's headache this week after back-to-back losses in the opening round of the season, leaking a combined 209 points in the first two games.
But she's still bullish about the Capitals' rebuild, swatting away concerns and adamant her team of relative unknowns can make waves when they click.
"There was a comment [in the season predictions] that this season is a huge step down for a once successful club," Veal said.
"It's not a huge step down. We're investing in the Caps program moving forward. Before big dogs are big dogs, they are little dogs. And we have so many little dogs that are growing into big dogs through this season of opportunity.
"We're a team that we have to get better, we have to look at film, park our ego and expectations at the door. Come in and be totally vulnerable.
"I've got no problem with losses, it's the way we went about playing defence. Giving up 104.5 points per game ... great for the crowds, but we need to improve that exponentially."
Development player Abby Solway will join the team for the trip to Perth to play the Lynx, but Veal says she will wait to determine if the Capitals need to add another player to their roster to cover the loss of Potter for the season.
Swain is rated as a star of the future and has shown glimpses of the player many hope she will become, while Smart gives the Capitals an experienced head as they embrace a testing period.
They will play the Lynx in Perth on Saturday then the Boomers in Melbourne and the Lightning in Adelaide before their next home game on December 10. Melbourne could be back on court for that home game against Sydney.
"It offers opportunity for others to step into that space and explore, which is exciting," Veal said.
"I'm super excited with how Shaneice and how she's come back into this season. She's definitely a shining light there, and we're throwing down the challenge to her.
"We will come out the other side of this, there's no two ways about it."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
