Canberra footy fans are set for a double treat to kick start the NRL and Super Rugby seasons in the capital, with the Raiders and Brumbies preparing for a cross-code weekend for their first home games.
The NRL has finalised its draw for the 2023 season and will publish a full fixture list on Thursday.
It is already known the Raiders will start their year with a sweat-soaked clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on March 4, and it can be revealed their first home game will likely be round two.
That would put them on a collision course with the Brumbies, who will be on the road for the first two weeks of the Super Rugby campaign before hosting the Queensland Reds on March 11.
Raiders officials are waiting for the NRL to notify them of the exact draw, but they had hoped to play at home in round two to avoid back-to-back road trips to start the year.
The Brumbies have already locked in a Saturday night clash, which leaves the Raiders to move into a Friday night timeslot or a Sunday afternoon match.
It will be the first time in four years the Raiders have had to play round one away from Canberra and mirrors the start to their 2017 season when the Cowboys broke their hearts in golden-point extra-time.
The Raiders and Brumbies generally attempt to avoid scheduling matches on the same weekend, but the NRL's earlier-than-usual start has set the stage for a potential double-header.
The NRL's expansion has forced officials to move their season forward to allow for the arrival of the Dolphins as well as scheduling three byes for every team.
The Brumbies usually enjoy clean air in terms of competition during the first month of the Super Rugby, but the NRL's opener on March 2 will be one of the earliest starts to a rugby league season in 20 years.
The first game - Parramatta versus Melbourne on Thursday, March 2 - is only the third time since 2001 the competition has started in the first week of March.
It means the Raiders will be playing in the Townsville heat and humidity to start the year.
The teams generally try to out-do each other with fixture timing given the Raiders and Cowboys play in vastle different climates.
The Cowboys like to get the Raiders in North Queensland during the hottest periods, while the Raiders usually aim to get the Cowboys to Canberra during the coldest months.
The Raiders had been unsure if they would be given a plethora of home games during July and August next year because several venues around the country will be unavailable due to women's soccer World Cup scheduling.
The NRL is sticking with the 6pm Friday game and has again added a 6pm Sunday fixture for at least the opening rounds of the season.
The Raiders started their pre-season training last week, with Corey Horsburgh, Corey Harawire-Naera and Jamal Fogarty among the more senior players to be back in action.
Horsburgh had shoulder surgery in the off-season but can complete fitness duties, while Jarrod Croker will return to training next month after having season-ending shoulder surgery. Croker is expected to resume contact training in January.
Harley Smith-Smith Shields ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament before round one this year and will wait until January before rejoining all training duties.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
