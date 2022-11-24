But it's a bad idea. Strong consumer demand (aka known as Christmas splurging) plays a role so if we peddled back on spending, we would be doing exactly what the Reserve Bank of Australia wants us to do. We would tighten our belts. Buying one good thing instead of many good things would also ease the pressure on demand from the sectors struggling to meet our desire to binge. As Wood says, don't spend to save the country. If there is less demand, the price of goods will come down. The wages of the people who make those goods or supply those services won't have to deal with the rising cost of Christmas crackers or prawns.