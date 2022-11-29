The Canberra Times
Sexual assault complainant's evidence-in-chief interview with ACT police not admissible, court rules

By Toby Vue
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 2:00pm
The key police interview of a sexual assault complainant, who has since died, has been ruled inadmissible in court with a judge saying it appears to be because of "a failure of police training" in a "crucially important area".

Local News

