Defence and local police are planning for anti-government protests to hit Canberra this weekend, as motor enthusiasts converge on the nation's capital for the annual Summernats festival.
Nearly a year on since the first trucks roared down Northbourne Avenue as part of an anti-vaccination mandate convoy to Canberra, pockets of supporters still remain illegally camped out in carparks.
But the small community of protesters bonded by their belief in various fringe conspiracies against vaccine mandates and the federal government's legitimacy have a new target in mind.
Social media activity seen by The Canberra Times shows a number of individuals are planning to visit Duntroon this Friday in an appeal to military leaders to join their efforts to overthrow the country's leaders.
The visit intentionally coincides with the two-year anniversary of the violent January 6 attacks against the US Capitol, which left five dead and many more injured.
Those appearing to be in charge of the rally say it is intended to be a peaceful vigil and are encouraging attendees to wear white clothing.
ACT Policing said it was aware of the protesters' plans and "will monitor the situation accordingly".
"ACT Policing supports a person's right to peaceful protest, however, police will respond when illegal activity occurs," a spokesperson said.
An Australian Defence Force spokesperson said it was also aware of "social media encouraging people to attend Defence establishments to protest against the Australian Government".
The spokesperson would not confirm whether the base's security had been increased in response to the protest plans.
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan had last week flagged a tougher enforcement regime and identified two key upcoming dates - January 6 and 26 - as when anti-government protests may ramp up.
"We are working very closely with the National Capital Authority on this because it's not just a territory issue but a Commonwealth issue," Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said.
"We are looking at legislative reform, we are looking at simple things like putting signs up saying no camping allowed, it's a whole raft of things. We are looking at innovative ways to deal with the hardcore 20 or so.
"As we move into the January 6 anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots [in the US], we are conscious of being on top of this."
Canberra first became a magnet for thousands "sovereign rights", anti-vax, "freedom" and anti-government protesters in late January 2022 in the wake of similar events happening overseas.
Those within the sovereign movement don't believe the Australian government, including any of its laws or structures, has legitimacy and seek to overthrow it.
Up to 10,000 members of the Convoy to Canberra group camped within Exhibition Park for weeks before being evicted and moved out by federal and local police.
But some have hung on for many more months, moving between camping sites and carparks around the capital.
Some 20 of the protesters have been been camped illegally at the National Rock Garden, off Lady Denman Drive, for months following the convoy's dissolution.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
