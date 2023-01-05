The Canberra Times
Recycling material diverted to Western Sydney following Hume Material Recovery Facility Fire

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:03am
The Materials Recovery Facility at Hume after the fire. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's recycling material is being diverted to a facility in Western Sydney following the fire at Hume Material Recovery Facility.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

