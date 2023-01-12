The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Machinery set ablaze in Sutton shed fire

Alex Crowe
Lanie Tindale
By Alex Crowe, and Lanie Tindale
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke billows from a shed fire in Sutton. Picture supplied

A burning shed has sparked a small grass fire at a property in Sutton, the flames sending black smoke billowing into the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.