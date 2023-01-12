Machinery set ablaze in Sutton shed fire

A burning shed has sparked a small grass fire at a property in Sutton, the flames sending black smoke billowing into the air.
Two side-by-side sheds have been fully engulfed in flames, igniting the machinery stored inside.
Emergency services have had some difficulty gaining access to the sheds. The solar-powered buildings created a fire risk for battling the blaze with water.
Around 25 firefighters have attended the fire since it was first reported shortly before midday.
Fire crews were on scene as of 2.20pm as they work to contain the shed and grass fires.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
