Canberra Raiders veteran Jarrod Croker is at the stage of his career where little is guaranteed.
But if there's one thing he knows, it's that another shoulder injury won't be holding him back as he chases his NRL return this year.
The 32-year-old centre is set to rejoin full training with his Raiders teammates on Monday, after a disappointing 2022 where he injured, and then reinjured his shoulder.
It brought to a halt his efforts to reach his 300th NRL game, still leaving the former Raiders co-captain eight games short of the historic feat.
Croker underwent "massive" surgery mid-year after the accidental reinjury at home reaching for a television remote, and following a long rehab process, he's plotting his comeback.
"I struggle to get my arm straight above my head, so I'm very, very confident that I can't dislocate it again," Croker told The Canberra Times.
"It was a different surgery where they actually used the bone blocker.
"It's going to be stiffer than usual on some angles, but I'm not worried about it coming out again."
Last year it was Croker's shoulder, and the year before it was radical stem-cell surgery on his knee.
The Goulburn product has faced plenty of hurdles recently, but he's done everything in his power to keep his NRL dreams alive, adamant he's got more to give the Raiders since his debut back in 2009.
"I'm feeling good. It's been a bit of a journey the last 12-18 months with a few injuries and setbacks," he said.
"But I've done wrestle sessions, and initial front-on contact is fine, making a tackle and whatnot doesn't bother me and that's a positive.
"The more you do, the less you think about it. The shoulder was major surgery and it still gets a bit sore, but I'm not going to have it in the back of my mind.
"The main thing for me is how my knees and legs are feeling and how I'm moving.
"It's literally baby steps at the moment, back to square one. I haven't really played footy properly for six to eight months."
Croker has been running well throughout the off-season, and is hopeful of getting some game time in the Raiders' upcoming trial matches, with the first on February 12 against the Bulldogs in Moruya.
It'll be the best opportunity Croker has to prove to coach Ricky Stuart he's worth selecting in a squad boasting a lot of depth at centre.
Croker is up for the challenge.
"It's everywhere. Competition for spots creates strong squads and you need it over a season," he said.
"Matt Timoko, Seb Kris, Xavier Savage and Hudson Young - those guys who excelled [in 2022] get a full pre-season to gain another step."
If anything, Croker said watching the next generation of Raiders stars make their hard-fought run to the finals, only pushed him to get back to that stage, too.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
"At the back of last year, when I knew I was out for the whole year, I became a fan," he said.
"I've never done that in my career and never really missed a lot of footy. It gave me more hunger to get back out there, enjoy it and be on that roller coaster.
"I'm at the point in my career now where I've got to enjoy every little moment and not get too caught up.
"I back my ability once I get on the field. It's just about getting to the game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.