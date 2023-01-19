Anna Zhang makes heavenly music - and she will share it with Canberra on Saturday.
She fell in love with a traditional Chinese instrument, the guzheng, when she passed a player in the street in Sichuan at the age, she thinks, of 11 or 12.
"I saw someone playing and I thought it was beautiful so I found a teacher," she said.
Seventeen years later, she will perform on Woolley Street in Dickson as part of Canberra's celebration of the Lunar New Year.
The double graduate (two degrees) from the ANU is part of an ensemble playing traditional Chinese plucked instruments.
"Back in China, the festival is a family get together," she said. "It doesn't matter how far away you are, you always come back home at Chinese New Year.
"I think globally, a lot of countries do celebrate this as well, and we are bringing this to Canberra. It's a great opportunity to bring the community together and share the happiness with everyone."
Lunar New Year falls when the new moon starts, so its date varies each year. It is celebrated by many peoples, but these days mostly those in the east Asian countries (though not Japan). Koreans call it Korean New Year and the Chinese, Chinese New Year and so on.
Canberra's celebration encompasses many cultures. There will be kung fu, Chinese calligraphy, dance, a lot of music (including K-Pop) - and a lot of food.
This coming year is the Year of the Rabbit when, according to east Asian astrology, newborns will be modest and pleasant to others.
As well as the coming new year festivities, the Chinese community in Canberra is emphasising its special Australia Day celebrations this year.
The Federation of the Chinese Community of Canberra has organised a concert at Gungahlin during the day and a "forum" at the Theo Notaras Multicultural Centre in the evening.
The theme of the forum will be "I love Australia - my journey and contribution" where eminent Chinese Australians share their experiences.
One of the reasons for the increased emphasis on the contribution of the long-standing Chinese community is that it's feeling the pressure of two years of the pandemic, followed by diplomatic tensions with Beijing.
The president of the Federation of the Chinese Community of Canberra, Hao Gu, said there had been seven serious incidents.
"People were abused verbally and in one terrible incident someone was smacked in the face. It came from nowhere."
This pressure means Chinese people in Canberra are keen for the celebrations this weekend and on Australia Day to be part of the wider community. They want people to come to strengthen the multicultural sense of the city.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
