Terry Campese pitches new Googong High School and expanded Jerrabomberra High School in NSW Labor election bid

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
Labor candidate for Monaro Terry Campese. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The NSW opposition promises to build a new public high school in Googong and expand Jerrabomberra High School in the first term if it wins the March election.

