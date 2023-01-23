The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

A group of millionaires petitioned the Davos World Economic Forum for higher taxes on themselves

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Activists protest to raise awareness on climate change and environment prior to the WEF annual meeting. Picture Getty Images

The demonstrators at last week's virtual meeting of the elite rich and powerful at the Davos World Economic Forum were instructively and decisively different from previous demonstrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.