Jordan Rapana's made a deal with Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
Rapana can play for the Maori All Stars in Rotorua on February 11 - provided there's no repeat of last year.
The Raiders winger copped a two-game suspension after he let his emotions get the better of him in the Maori's 16-10 victory over the Indigenous All Stars at Parramatta Stadium.
His ban was for a shoulder charge on Raiders target David Fifita and he missed the opening two rounds as a result.
To make matters worse, Rapana should have missed last year's All Star game due to a one-game ban for a drink-driving charge and been available for round one.
The NRL subsequently allowed Latrell Mitchell, Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh all to use the All Stars game as part of their respective suspensions - controversially Rapana wasn't allowed to do the same.
But the 32-year-old has promised Stuart he'll keep his head this time.
"It actually did go to plan - we won, and that's all that matters," Rapana said with a laugh.
"Nah, that was the first thing 'Stick' said to me. Sometimes when you're playing these games you're playing with a lot of pride and passion, and you're playing for your family, and for your culture.
"And sometimes in the heat of the moment it can get ahead of you. Obviously it did in that game and it cost me a suspension.
"That was a little agreement I had with Sticky - if I'm allowed to play I make sure no more suspensions."
Rapana was excited to have Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker back training.
He's even done some training on the left wing outside of the 292-game veteran.
Rapana hoped his skipper would finally get an injury free campaign after the past two seasons were wrecked by knee and shoulder injuries.
Croker's played just 13 NRL games in the past two years.
"It's awesome ... he's just an old head that we definitely need," Rapana said.
"We've got so many young, talented centres and outside backs, but you can't buy experience and he just brings that calm composure."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
