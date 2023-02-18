The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

More dual occupancies could be allowed in low density areas, Ben Ponton and Mick Gentleman say

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Planner Ben Ponton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Changes to allow more dual occupancies in low density areas across Canberra are firmly on the table in proposed planning changes, both the Planning Minister and Chief Planner have flagged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.