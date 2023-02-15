The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Appeal against sentence imposed on Pitasoni Ulavalu's killer, Frederick Tuifua, dismissed

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prosecutors have failed in an attempt to have the sentence imposed on a Canberra nightclub killer extended, with the murderer's barrister providing "a blow-by-blow refutation" of the appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.