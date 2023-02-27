The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United's Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln picked in Young Matildas squad

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sasha Grove has been picked in the Young Matildas squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra United rising stars Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln have been picked to play for the Young Matildas at the under-20s Asian Cup qualifiers next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.