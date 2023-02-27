Canberra United rising stars Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln have been picked to play for the Young Matildas at the under-20s Asian Cup qualifiers next month.
The Canberra duo were picked in a squad of 23 to travel to the Kyrgyz Republic for games against the hosts and Guam in round one of the qualifying stages.
It's a massive boost for their career aspirations, but it may come at a cost for Canberra ahead of some crucial games in the lead up to the A-League Women's finals.
Canberra is still in the hunt for a top-four spot after toppling the Western Sydney Wanderers 3-0 last weekend.
They are just three points outside of the finals spots with games against Adelaide this weekend, then the Wanderers again, the fifth-placed Melbourne Victory, Western United and Melbourne City to finish the regular season.
Attacker Grove and goalkeeper Lincoln will miss the clash against Adelaide and the rematch against the Wanderers before returning to Canberra.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Young Matildas will leave Australia on Friday - the day before the match against Adelaide - and their game against the Kyrgyz Republic is on March 11 - the day before the match against the Wanderers.
Canberra needs to win its remaining games to keep pressure on the top four and clinch a return to the play-offs this season.
But the good news is other clubs will be in the same boat, with 19 of the 23-strong squad on ALW rosters.
"Our final 23 reflects the needs of the squad to ensure balance across all positions with the players named providing unique attributes to the collective," said coach Leah Blayney.
"We have been diligent with our scouting network with the mixture of A-League Women's, National Premier Leagues, metro and regional, and international players sending the message that we will consider any footballer we believe can be valuable to our ultimate goal."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.